An intuitive and powerful Twitter experience built for

An intuitive and powerful Twitter experience built for those who get real work done

Get the most powerful tweeting experience without worrying about the limits. Ever.

Tweeten columns

A powerful, yet simple interface

Tweeten's powerful, column-based interface helps you keep track of everything that's happening on Twitter without needing to hit the refresh button. Keep track of notifications, trends, searches, lists, activites, and everything else right on your desktop, real-time.

It has literally everything you need

  • Multiple Accounts

    Being able to manage multiple accounts at the same time is essential, and Tweeten is built specifically for that

  • Scheduled Tweets

    Tweeten lets you schedule tweets, so that you can schuedle your tweets to be posted at the perfect time for your followers

  • Advanced Search

    Search for GIFs, memes, hashtags, trends, breaking news, or anything else on Twitter in real-time with advanced filters

  • Mute

    Don't like politics? Or sports? You can mute any hashtag, account, or an entire app on Tweeten

Do more than just "more"

Tweeten's is stupendously fast. All the built-in features enables you to do a lot more than just "more", and the nifty keyboard shortcuts lets you get to things instantly. The advanced search and filtering system lets you track the exact query you want, removing all the unnecessary noise and keeping you updated in real-time.

Tweeten on a Microsoft Surface Laptop

Built for Windows 10 S

Tweeten is the most powerful Twitter client you can get on your Windows 10 S device. It has all the features you need in a beautiful interface that pops on every Windows 10 S device. You can also get Tweeten from the Windows Store, and don't have to worry about installing the latest updates, ever.

Powerful features for GIF lovers

Tweeten is built for GIF lovers. You can download literally any GIF that you see on tweets with a single click of a button. Tweeten also lets you zoom into GIFs, letting you view all the details in a GIF without hurting your eye balls. Our built-in GIF search will let you find the perfect GIF at the right time, coming later this Summer.

But there's more...

Seriously.

  • Customization

    Tweeten is full of customization options. Want to change the column size? Sure. Want square profile pictures? Sure. Want a larger font? Sure. Want tweet separators? Check.

  • Emoji Picker

    Our 🔥 emoji picker lets you tweet the perfect emoji at the right time. From the 🤷 emoji to the 💯 emoji, all the emojis you 😍 are right here. Our emoji picker lets you tweet the perfect emoji at the right time. From the shrug emoji to the poop emoji, all the emojis you love are right here.

  • The Classic @replies

    Twitter's new reply system isn't very productive. Tweeten lets you bring back the good old @replies and say adiós to the confusing new reply system on Twitter.

  • Touch Bar

    Tweeten integrates into the macOS' Touch Bar, letting you access the most important shortcuts on Tweeten right from the touch bar of your MacBook Pro whenever you need them.

  • Seamless Updates

    Tweeten gets updated quite a lot, and the built-in updating process make sures all the updates install without disrupting your valuable tweeting experience. It's instantenous.

  • Custom CSS

    Tweeten's interface is absoultely beautiful, but it isn't flawless. If you know CSS, you can customize Tweeten to match your exact needs.
Get it today on Windows and Mac

A better and powerful tweeting experience is just a click away. Get Tweeten on Windows 10, macOS, Windows 8 or Windows 7 today.

Coming to Google Chrome later this Summer.